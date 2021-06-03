Left Menu

Taapsee Pannu's 'Haseen Dillruba' to release on Netflix in July

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu's highly anticipated film 'Haseen Dillruba' will have its digital release on Netflix soon. The film, which also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane, will be available to watch on the streamer from July 2.

Taapsee Pannu's 'Haseen Dillruba' to release on Netflix in July
Taking to her Instagram account, Taapsee gave her fans a glimpse into the world of Haseen Dillruba. She captioned the short video as, "Kahani Aashiqana. Raaz Katilana. #HaseenDillruba coming soon. Only on Netflix. #TheUltimateKaunspiracy." The forthcoming film has been helmed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon. Taapsee and Kanika had previously collaborated in 'Manmarziyaan' where she played the role of Rumi. The film also starred Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan.

Taking to her Instagram account, Taapsee gave her fans a glimpse into the world of Haseen Dillruba. She captioned the short video as, "Kahani Aashiqana. Raaz Katilana. #HaseenDillruba coming soon. Only on Netflix. #TheUltimateKaunspiracy." The forthcoming film has been helmed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon. Taapsee and Kanika had previously collaborated in 'Manmarziyaan' where she played the role of Rumi. The film also starred Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan.

In a previous poster of 'Haseen Dillruba' which was unveiled in December 2020, we could see Taapsee's blood-stained feet along with a caption that read, "I maybe bad but I'm perfectly good at it. Stepping into the world of #HaseenDillruba. Can't wait for you guys to meet HER in theatres." Filmmaker-producer Aanand L Rai is bankrolling the upcoming thriller through his banner Colour Yellow Production in collaboration with Eros International and Himanshu Sharma.

Music director Amit Trivedi has scored the tracks of the film, which was earlier set to release on September 18 last year but got postponed due to the spread of COVID-19. Apart from 'Haseen Dillruba', Taapsee has several exciting films in her kitty including sports dramas 'Shabaash Mithu' and 'Rashmi Rocket'. She also has 'Looop Lapeta' and the sci-fi thriller titled 'Dobaaraa' directed by Anurag Kashyap in the pipeline. (ANI)

