Left Menu

Tiffany Haddish to play Olympic icon Florence Griffith Joyner in biopic

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-06-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 12:10 IST
Tiffany Haddish to play Olympic icon Florence Griffith Joyner in biopic
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor-comedian Tiffany Haddish is set to portray former US track and field athlete Florence Griffith Joyner in an upcoming biopic.

Known as Flo-Jo, Joyner helped popularise track and field in the US with her record-breaking Olympic run and flashy personality and style.

Many of the records that Joyner set in the 1988 Olympics include those in the 100 m and 200 m. She died in 1998 at the age of 38 of an epileptic seizure.

According to Variety, Haddish will also produce the yet-to-be titled movie alongside Game1 Co-CEO Basil Iwanyk and Greg Economou.

Joyner's widower and former coach, Al Joyner, will serve as a producer and creative consultant on the project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
4
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021