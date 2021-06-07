Dracula Season 2 renewal possible, thanks to resurrection, says stars & creators

Will BBC One and Netflix ever bring back Dracula with a Season 2? Although the series star Claes Bang has offered updates on Dracula Season 2, but the world is passing through a major pandemic, leaving several TV series hanging.

But the enthusiasts across the world firmly believe that BBC One or Netflix will renew Dracula for Season 2. The streaming giant is said to have been brutal with its axe. Claes Bang revealed to Digital Spy that a decision on Dracula Season 2 'has not been made'. He said that he 'would love to do one more'.

Advertisement

Claes Bang plays the role of Count Dracula in the Netflix series. He told "I would love to say something about that but I can't because I think, no – it's with Netflix and the BBC. I don't think a decision has been made not to do one."

"But at this point, a decision has not been made, either, to do one. The only thing I can say positively is that I would love to do one more. I would love to get back with those people. It was one of the best things I have ever been on," he added.

The broadcaster has not yet renewed the series. Last year Claes Bang told, "So, I'm definitely up for one more. But I don't think a solid decision has been made to do it or not yet. So I'm going to owe you an answer on that."

Although this is far from an assurance whether there will be Dracula for Season 2, because firstly, the drama was pitched as a limited series. Secondly, it seems the end of the main character put to an end of the series.

But one of the show creators, Mark Gatiss (also played as Frank Renfield) mentioned that killing a vampire is not so easy, which made the fans believe that there would be a Dracula Season 2.

He told to radio Times, "It's very hard to kill a vampire." He added "Do you understand what I mean? What they do is resurrect."

Another creator and writer of the horror drama Steven Moffat said, "I mean it's a show about resurrection, that's literally what the main superpower of the main character is."

"Dracula started the show dead and then died again in episode two and came back. And then died again. Sister Agatha died and came back. I mean everyone's dying on that show. So, we'll see," told Steven Moffat.

As of now, there is no confirmation on Dracula for Season 2. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates.

Also Read: Aggretsuko Season 4 updates: Plot, cast, release date & what we know more