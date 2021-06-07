Aggretsuko Season 4 updates: Plot, cast, release date & what we know more

Aggretsuko is one of the most entertaining Japanese anime series that hit home by many and enjoyed by all generations throughout the world. After three successful seasons, the anime is renewed for season 4. During Christmas 2020, Netflix confirmed Aggretsuko Season 4 via Twitter.

The Twitter caption reads: "Retsy Claus has a present for all you metalheads out there! @aggretsuko is coming back for the fourth season of romance, rock, and RAGE!"

The post comes with a picture of Retsuko wearing a Santa hat and red dress, and seemingly announcing the coming of Aggretsuko Season 4 at a microphone, while also wishing Merry Christmas to all. No wonder Fenneko and Haida are seen in the picture standing beside Retsuko. Check out the post below.

Retsy Claus has a present for all you metalheads out there! @aggretsuko is coming back for a fourth season of romance, rock, and RAGE! pic.twitter.com/gOhpLkFS7H — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) December 24, 2020

The cute animated comedy series first appeared as an animated shorts drama by Fanworks, which aired on Tokyo Broadcasting System Television in April 2016 and March 2018.

Netflix picked Aggretsuko and released it globally with ten episodes, on April 20, 2018. Aggretsuko Season 2 and Season 3 premiered on June 14, 2019 and August 27, 2020, respectively. A Christmas special was also released on December 20, 2018. The anime was critically acclaimed, thanks to its captivated storyline. Fans are ardently waiting to know the release date for Aggretsuko Season 4.

What to expect from Aggretsuko Season 4?

Netflix has not yet revealed the premiere date for Aggretsuko Season 4, however, based on the above-mentioned Twitter post, Retsuko, Haida, and Fenneko are definitely returning in the fourth season. Although the creators are silent on the storyline, but watching the announcement poster, we guess Aggretsuko Season 4 could show Retsuko overcome more obstacles in her musical career.

Aggretsuko Season 3 was filled with several challenges that Retsuko and his other band members have faced. Furthermore, it also showed Retsuko in financial trouble and taking a secret role as a member of the Japanese idol group.

Many fans expected a close relationship between Haida and Restuko in Aggretsuko Season 4. Haida and Restuko are co-workers in a Japanese trading firm. They are working together for five years. Restuko is an anthropomorphic panda, which means she is having every human characteristic.

Who would return in Aggretsuko Season 4?

The voice artists who would return in Aggretsuko Season 4 are Erica Mendez (as Retsuko), Ben Diskin (Haida), Katelyn Gault (Fenneko), and G. K. Bowes (Gori, director of Retsuko's company).

Aggretsuko Season 4 may also bring back the other co-workers of Restuko, including Tsunoda (voiced by G. K. Bowes), Komiya (Todd Haberkorn), Tsubone (Debra Cardona), and Kabae (Misty Lee).

What could be the release date of Aggretsuko Season 4?

Aggretsuko Season 4 is likely to be released in 2021. As the earlier seasons had a gap of 14 months between two subsequent releases if the same cycle continues, Aggretsuko Season 4 should stream on Netflix by October 2021.

