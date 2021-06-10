Left Menu

Will Poulter, Lucy Boynton set to star in Agatha Christie's 'Why Didn't They Ask Evans?'

Hollywood actors Lucy Boynton and Will Poulter are set to star in Hugh Laurie's adaptation of 'Why Didn't They Ask Evans?', one of Agatha Christie's earliest murder mystery novels.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-06-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 22:38 IST
Will Poulter, Lucy Boynton set to star in Agatha Christie's 'Why Didn't They Ask Evans?'
Will Poulter and Lucy Boynton (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood actors Lucy Boynton and Will Poulter are set to star in Hugh Laurie's adaptation of 'Why Didn't They Ask Evans?', one of Agatha Christie's earliest murder mystery novels. According to Variety, Laurie is set to direct and act in the three-part series for BritBox North America, in which he plays the creepy Dr. James Nicholson, a clinical director of a sanatorium.

Christie published 'Why Didn't They Ask Evans?', which followed the story of Bobby (Poulter) and shrewd socialite Lady Frances (Boynton) as they untangle a murder mystery, in 1934. In classic Christie fashion, there are plenty of twists and turns until the perpetrator is finally unmasked. Boynton said, "I'm so thrilled to be working with Hugh and Will, and on this story from one of my favourite authors. I can't wait to get started." She won't have to wait long with production kicking off this week.

"I'm deeply honored to have been given the opportunity to co-lead this project with Lucy and the chance to bring Agatha Christie's thrilling story to life under Hugh's direction," said Poulter. The duo is joined by a stellar cast including Maeve Dermody, Conleth Hill, Daniel Ings and Jonathan Jules.

Appearing alongside them in the mini-series are Miles Jupp, Amy Nuttall, Alistair Petrie and Paul Whitehouse. Morwenna Banks and Joshua James are also set to appear. The mini-series was commissioned by BritBox North America and produced by Mammoth Screen and Agatha Christie Limited. As per Variety, it is executive produced by Emily Powers, Gina Cronk and Jonathan Karas for BritBox North America and produced by Claire Jones for Mammoth Screen, alongside executive producers Damien Timmer and Helen Ziegler. James Prichard from Agatha Christie Limited will also produce Endeavor Content is handling international sales outside of the U.K., Ireland and the Americas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India
3
CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

 India
4
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021