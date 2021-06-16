Succession Season 3 updates: HBO chief gearing up for Q4 2022 release

Jesse Armstrong-created Succession is one of the high-profile shows of HBO. The channel commissioned Succession for Season 3 last August before the end of Succession Season 2. However, the Covid-19 pandemic caused a delay in the filming of Succession Season 3.

As per the recent updates, the filming for the popular comedy-drama is underway. It seems HBO will bring Succession Season 3 as early as possible. The production has wrapped its filming in New York and has moved to Italy for shooting the rest part, revealed Costumer Midge Denton in her Instagram post.

Before the filming started, Brian Cox told to The Scotsman, "Season three is all written and ready to go, but we have to get our various people from around the globe and work out locations. Interestingly enough, there's also whether we acknowledge Covid-19 in the next series. There's a lot of ifs and buts, but we will be going on."

Casey Bloys, the chief content officer at HBO and HBO Max, told Deadline he wishes in a "normal world" Jesse Armstrong-created show to premiere in the Q4 of 2021.

"But that would mean we don't get hit with any Covid delays. A lot of that will depend on how the vaccine rolls out, how much a factor Covid is. It's still very much a real thing in production at the moment, hopefully, it gets easier to deal with. It's hard to predict right now," said Casey Bloys.

Succession follows the Roy family, who are the owners of the media conglomerate Waystar RoyCo. The Logan Roy's (played by Brian Cox) children fight back to get control of the company. Succession Season 2 left us with many cliffhangers. We saw Kendall (Jeremy Strong) declaring war against his father Logan Roy. Attacked by his rebellious son, Logan Roy begins Succession for Season 3 in an unsafe position.

HBO is yet to announce the official release date of Succession Season 3. Keep reading Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the HBO series.

