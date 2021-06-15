Big Little Lies Season 3 updates: Cast members hint at renewal possibility

Big Little Lies Season 3 has not been confirmed yet. The second season dropped its finale on HBO in July 21, 2019. Since then the series lovers are waiting for the third season. Although it is not declared yet, it is likely to happen. However, the journey might not be as smooth as the fans expect.

The previous season of Big Little Lies faced some renewal-related snafus as well. In the 69th ceremony of the Primetime Emmy Awards, HBO revealed that a second season was possible but later in 2017, the season 1 first seven episodes director Jean-Marc Vallée came out strongly against the idea of producing a second season. He told, "If we do a season two, we'll break that beautiful thing and spoil it."

However, after several complexities, Big Little Lies Season 2 happened and launched its premiere on June 9, 2019. Even after its return to the small screen, the second season steeped in controversies regarding an ego-clash between the director Andrea Arnold and the executive producer Jean-Marc Vallée, who happened to the show's director the first few episodes of season one. Without getting into all that, let's focus on the possibilities of Big Little Lies Season 3.

The good news is that many cast members hinted that they are interested to work in Big Little Lies Season 3.

In an interview with Jam Nation last year, the series star Nicole Kidman was asked about the status of Big Little Lies Season 3 and the actor shared that its story is being "concocted".

"There's a story being concocted. Liane Moriarty is working on a book. Our group of women all want to do it. It's more the kernel of ideas that just need to be solidified," said Nicole Kidman.

While speaking to TV Line, the actor said there are lots to say in Big Little Lies Season 3. "There are so many great stories to tell and I am open to all the different horizons. I think it would take an enormous amount of commitment from all of us."

He added, "We all love each other and want to work together. We're deeply intertwined now. There's this enormous pull from this desire to just be together. Whether that [camaraderie yields] a story that will be fascinating and complex and important, that's a different thing," she continues. "It would need to be a story that makes our jaws drop."

Additionally, the fashion beauty magazine Marie Claire Australia noted that Nicole Kidman is hopeful that the series makers David E. Kelley and Liane Moriarty would come up with fresh ideas for Big Little Lies Season 3.

Nicole Kidman stated, "Reese and I talk or text once a week. She's just moved back to Nashville and we're really close. We all just want to work together again. I texted Zoe and Laura and they're in. David and Liane have a really good idea for it."

Besides, the HBO programming president Casey Bloys said to TV Line, "I love this group of people – I would do anything with them."

He also said, "But the reality is, they are some of the busiest actresses working in Hollywood. We have deals with some of them — Nicole is doing her next show [The Undoing] with us. I just think it's not realistic."

It is likely that Big Little Lies Season 3 would happen in the future. If it finally happens, some of the stars who would return to perform their roles include Shailene (as Jane Chapman), Kathryn Newton (Abigail Carlson), Adam Scott (Ed Mackenzie), Nicole Kidman (Celeste Wright), Zoë Kravitz (Bonnie Carlson), Alexander Skarsgård (Perry Wright), Laura Dern (Renata Klein), Jeffrey Nordling (Gordon Klein), James Tupper (Nathan Carlson), Iain Armitage (Ziggy Chapman), and Meryl Streep (Mary Louise Wright).

Currently, there is no official renewal announcement and release date for Big Little Lies Season 3. We will surely keep updating the news as soon as we get anything new. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood series.

