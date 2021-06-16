Hanna Season 3: Will Clara Mahan finally meet her biological mother?

Hanna is returning with Season 3. Fans are extremely delighted after hearing the renewal news, which came just after the huge success of Season 2. Hanna Season 3 is expected to clear the cliffhangers left in the previous season.

Esme Creed-Miles, who plays the title role in the series talked to Den of Geek about the plot of Hanna Season 3. She stated, "I'd love to see [Hanna] eventually, at some point, return back to nature. I mean, as challenging as it is to shoot in the wilderness, I definitely feel an affinity with that and I love that part of who she is. I can't really imagine her truthfully anywhere else being really content."

After the release of Hanna Season 2, Mireille Enos who played Marissa Wiegler hinted that there could be a flashback sequence of Erik Heller in Hanna Season 3. Viewers could remember Erik Heller (played by Joel Kinnaman), a former CIA operative who worked for UTRAX but rescued Hanna after falling in love with her mother.

It seems Yasmin Monet Prince (played as Clara Mahan, a trainee at the UTRAX facility) could also return in Hanna Season 3 as the last season showed her moving to Egypt to meet her biological mother.

The other cast members to return to the series include Dermot Mulroney (as John Carmichael), Áine Rose Daly (Sandy Phillips), Joel Kinnaman (Erik Heller) and Cherrelle Skeete (Terri Miller).

In an interview with Express, the writer cum creator David Farr said, "I'm absolutely thrilled to be able to give HANNA a third season. When we set out on this journey, I had in my mind a drama that would excavate Hanna's past, challenge her in entirely new ways and answer the question: can she ever belong?"

He also stated, "I am truly grateful to Amazon and NBCU that we are able to continue that vision. I am also deeply indebted to Esmé Creed-Miles and to Mireille Enos for their continuing commitment and enormous talent as we take Hanna and Marissa into new and unexplored terrain. It's going to be an exciting third act."

Now the fans are wondering what the release date for Hanna Season 3 is. For your knowledge, Hanna Season 1 was released on March 29, 2019, and Season 2 was released on July 3, 2020. There was a one-year gap between the first two seasons. Following the order, we can expect Hanna Season 3 release would be maintained the same gap as previous.

But the hurdle is the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which could delay the release of Season 3. Even then we can expect the Hanna Season 3 to come out in autumn 2021.

Currently, Hanna Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. We will surely keep updating the news as soon as we get anything new on the series.

