The Umbrella Academy Season 3 episode titles out: Are they giving a hint on plot?

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 might not release on Netflix anytime soon but the cast and crew are in the middle of filming. Recently, the series showrunner Steve Blackman has revealed some major teases with episode titles on Season 3.

Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger about The Sparrow Academy, which is a new group of super-hero formed by Sir Reginald Hargreeves. Since then fans are ardently waiting to know more about The Umbrella Academy Season 3 and the new group suddenly created.

Although Steve Blackman has not hinted too much about the upcoming series still he has revealed some details (episode titles) of The Umbrella Academy Season 3 via Netflix Geeked. However, fans may get some clues on it.

The episode titles, in show order, are "Meet the Family," "World's Biggest Ball of Twine," "Pocket Full of Lightning," "Kugelblitz," "Kindest Cut," "Marigold," "Auf Wiedersehen," "Wedding at the End of the World," "Six Bells," and "Oblivion."

The Umbrella Academy is a black comedy superhero streaming television series based on the comic book series of the same name written by Gerard Way. The story revolves around a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes who reunite to solve the mystery of their father's death and the threat of an imminent apocalypse.

The Academy has five children. Justin H. Min will play an alternate-universe version of his character Ben, alongside a host of new faces. The remaining Hargreeves siblings are also returning in The Umbrella Academy Season 3. They are as follows.

Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves/Number One

David Castenada as Diego Hargreeves/Number Two

Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves/Number Three

Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves/Number Four

Aidan Gallagher as Five/Number Five

Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves/Number Six, (but he'll be Number Two in The Sparrow Academy this time around)

Elliot Page as Vanya Hargreeves/Number Seven

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is coming with several newcomers. Ritu Arya will portray the role of Lila Pitts, Diego's love interest and The Handler's adopted daughter. Justin Cornwell is joining as Sparrow leader Marcus. Britne Oldford (as Fei), Jake Epstein ( Alphonso Hargreeves ), Genesis Rodriguez ( Sloane Hargreeves) are also joining The Umbrella Academy team.

Brellies, get your briefcases, @SteveBlackmanTV just announced all the episode titles for Season 3 of @umbrellaacad. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/pjICLHAPjb — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 8, 2021

