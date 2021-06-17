The Expendables 4 recent developments, cast, release status & what we know more!

Sylvester Stallone and The Expendables franchise fans are eagerly waiting for any updates on The Expendables 4. Last year we heard a major development took place in favor of making the fourth installment. However, nothing significant happened after that. So what is the current state of play for The Expendables 4?

In March 2014, Pierce Brosnan told that he had agreed with producer Avi Lerner to star in The Expendables 4 and in the same year by April Stallone revealed his first choice for the villain was Jack Nicholson, while mentioning his interest in convincing Clint Eastwood to join the production.

Sylvester Stallone announced in March 2016 that The Expendables 4 would be the final installment of the franchise. By March 2016, he left the project and the franchise. However, in January 2018 he returns to the film and confirms his return on the social media platform. In the same year, Gregory Poirier joined as a screenwriter.

By August 2020, Vértice Cine announced their involvement as a production studio on the movie, alongside Lionsgate and Millennium Films.

They also revealed Patrick Hughes is returning as a director of The Expendables 4. It was later reported that Jason Statham, Antonio Banderas, and Dolph Lundgren would likewise be important for the fourth film. They are returning to reprise their role in the main cast including Sylvester Stallone.

In May 2020, Sylvester Stallone and Avi Lerner got an idea from Jean-Claude Van Damme that he could play the role of an antagonist in The Expendables 4. Based on the proposal, the upcoming movie will portray him as a brother of Jean Vilain named Claude Vilain. Claude Vilain will train his team (including Van Damme's son and daughter, actors Kris and Bianca Van Damme), to fight the old squad of The Expendables, lead by Barney Ross.

Millennium Media's president, Jeffrey Greenstein stated in November 2020 that the production would start its work on The Expendables 4 after various delays. In April of 2021, Randy Couture stated that work on the new script is ongoing and that most of the filming will be done in fall 2021–2022.

"It sounds like we're gonna get to do [The Expendables 4]. They've been kicking it around for a couple of years now but I've just recently heard from my agent that they're working on the script for [The Expendables 4] and they're planning to schedule filming of Expendables 4 for this next fall," said Randy Couture.

He continued, "So I haven't seen the script yet. They had one a couple of years ago that they were talking about making Expendables 4 out of and then [the previous script] comes away, you just never know, it's such a weird business sometimes…"

Although there was a gap of 2 years between each of The Expendables movies, but The Expendables 4 would be late to premiere as its filming was delayed due to the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The producers earlier hinted the fourth movie would release in 2022.

Currently, there is no official release date for The Expendables 4. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on Hollywood movies.

