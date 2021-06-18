Left Menu

Stephan James, Oliver Jackson-Cohen board Apple series 'Surface'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-06-2021 10:10 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 10:10 IST
Stephan James, Oliver Jackson-Cohen board Apple series 'Surface'
''Homecoming'' star Stephan James and ''The Invisible Man'' actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen are among the six talents joining the cast of Apple TV Plus' upcoming psychological thriller series ''Surface''.

The show is being headlined by British star Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who previously featured in the streamer's critically-acclaimed series ''The Morning Show''.

James and Jackson-Cohen join the show's cast along with Ari Graynor, Francois Arnaud, Marianne Jean Baptiste and Millie Brady.

Described as an ''elevated thriller'', the series hails from ''High Fidelity'' co-creator and executive producer Veronica West, reported Deadline.

It will feature Mbatha-Raw as Sophie and chronicle the character's journey of rebuilding her life after a suicide attempt, and her struggle to remember – and understand – everything that led up to the moment when she jumped.

Jackson-Cohen will essay the role of James, Sophie's husband and a well-connected and successful partner at a venture capital firm.

James will portray Baden, an undercover cop with a strong connection to Sophie.

Sam Miller, who worked on smash hit series ''I May Destroy You'' and ''Luther'', will serve as director and executive producer on the eight-episode first season.

''Surface'' will be produced by Apple Studios and Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon’s banner Hello Sunshine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

