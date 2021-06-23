Avenue 5 Season 2: First 6 episodes already mapped; production halted for pandemic

Just after the premiere of Avenue, HBO officially renewed the comedy series for the second season. The first season came on HBO on January 19, 2020, and ended on March 15, 2020, with each episode having a runtime of 28 to 29 minutes. Fans are itching to get the updates on Avenue 5 Season 2.

After the launch of Season 1, the comedy series received positive reviews from critics and fans alike. A few months back, the executive vice president at HBO Programming, Amy Gravitt confirmed the comeback of Avenue 5 Season 2. "We've loved every minute of Avenue 5's inaugural voyage," said Amy Gravitt.

"Armando Iannucci and his team are masters of smart and incisive comedy, and the ensemble cast, brilliantly captained by Hugh Laurie, is second to none. We can't wait to see what's in store for our hapless heroes in Season 2," she added.

The series creator Armando Iannucci told to THR last year that they had completed the first six episodes. "Well, it'll be to prep and shoot season two of Avenue 5. "We've mapped out the first six episodes, and the final three we'll probably map out next month." But the production is halted due to the pandemic.

"It's basically about people in isolation. So, we're just waiting to see what the mood might be as to how we pitch. Is it going to be bleak despair, or is it going to be very, very silly? Or maybe silly despair?" Armando said.

Although the maker had not hinted at any official release date, however, according to some media outlets, there is a possibility of the 2021 release of Avenue 5 Season 2, if everything goes normal within one or two months and the production resumes.

The science-fiction series, Avenue 5 is set forty years in the future and it seems that Avenue 5 Season 2 would pick up from the end of Season 1.

It is a science-fiction story of a cruise ship, which would go off course after the accidental death of its Chief Engineer, leading to a situation where its crew and passengers have to survive in the cruise itself with limited food and supplies until they would return to the earth.

Currently, there is no official release date for Avenue 5 Season 2. Stay tuned to get more updates on the HBO series.

