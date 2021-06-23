Alone Season 8 Episode 4: Remaining 9 participants are trying hard to survive

The reality TV series Alone typically leaves its contestants isolated in the wilderness with limited resources to see who can survive the longest. The winner usually gets a hefty cash prize. Alone Season 8 has started its journey on June 3, 2021.

History Channel's Alone Season 8 was filmed in Fall 2020 on the shores of Chilko Lake, British Columbia, a high-altitude glacial-fed lake on the dry eastern side of the Coast Mountains. Grizzly Mountain is home to the densest population of grizzly bears, the deadliest predator in North America. Alone Season 8 participants will face the most punishing environment yet: The Arctic.

Scattered around Canada's Great Slave Lake—the deepest lake in North America–Season 6's survivalists will endure incredibly cold conditions and a whole slew of new dangerous wildlife, like a thriving bear population, territorial moose, packs of wolves, muskox, and the stealthy porcupine. No camera crew. No gimmicks. The last one standing wins. The last remaining contestant wins a $500,000 cash prize.

In the first episode of Alone Season 8 that titled "The Hunted," shows, the 10 new brave participants were introduced to the viewers who will be fighting to survive in the dense forest. One of them has made a life-or-death decision while the others are going to face the deadliest and most dangerous predators of Chilko Lake: Grizzly Bears.

Alone Season 8 Episode 2 titled "Open Season" shows starting of their fight in harsh conditions. Among all participants, one of them built a unique shelter to stay in while another tests their might against the treacherous waters of Chilko Lake.

Alone Season 8 Episode 3 titled "Chewed Up" shows the participants test new strategies to procure food as the predators pose an increasing threat. One participant fears they consumed a poisonous plant, while an intruder sabotages another's only chance at hunting.

Alone Season 8 Episode 4 is scheduled to release on History Channel on June 24, 2021, at 9:30 PM ET/PT, titled "Far From Home." Tomorrow, on June 24, Alone Season 8 Episode 4 will show the nine participants who have remained in the game. To survive the members are collecting woods to make shelter and to cook food. Something unfortunate is likely to happen with them anytime and they can become the victim of bears.

