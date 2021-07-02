The Witcher Season 2 to release in Q4 2021, 5 more seasons expected

The Polish-American fantasy drama, The Witcher Season 2 has wrapped its filming and currently under postproduction work. Although there is no confirmed release date for the series, however, fans would be glad to know that recently, official networks of The Witcher announced, through a video published behind the scenes of the recordings that the new episodes do not go beyond this year.

The Instagram post captioned "Season 2 of The Witcher: That's a wrap!"

"15 locations. 89 cast members. 1,200 crew members. A production like none other. We're officially wrapped on filming Season 2! Coming 2021." Click the below to watch the video.

Furthermore, the global virtual celebration of the Witcher, WitcherCon will be held in July 9, 2021. And it seems the official trailer would release on the same day.

The year 2021 will be the year of Geralt de Rivia. According to We've Got This Covered, The Witcher could also be the other five that will come: 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 since, it has just transpired that the series would have been renewed for five more seasons with the streaming platform.

It should be noted that there is no official confirmation yet on it, however, the screenwriter of the series Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, planned the story that spans six seasons. "The worst thing we could do is put all our energy into the first season and not think about where these characters can grow."

He continued, "So much so that, it is clear that Cavill would not be the only protagonist, but, if extended, The Witcher I would give more relevance to each member of the cast."

The drama created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is based on the book series of the same name by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski. The Witcher set on a fictional, medieval-inspired landmass known as "the Continent", The Witcher explores the legend of Geralt of Rivia and princess Ciri, who are linked to each other by destiny.

The Witcher Season 2 will see the returning of Henry Cavill (played Geralt of Rivia), Freya Allan (Ciri), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer of Vengerberg), Anna Shaffer (Triss Merigold), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Eamon Farren (Cahir), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Yasen Atour (Coen), Agnes Born (Vereena), Paul Bullion (Lambert), Basil Eidenbenz (Eskel), Aisha Fabienne Ross (Lydia), Kristofer Hivju (Nivellen), Mecia Simson (Francesca), and Kim Bodnia (Vesemir).

The Chief Executive Officer of Netflix, Ted Sarandos had already announced, The Witcher Season 2 is expected in Q4, which means it will release somewhere between October and December of 2021.

