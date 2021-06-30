Discussion on Prison Break Season 7 was in progress before Season 6’s cancellation

The returning of Prison Break Season 6 was earlier confirmed as the main actors dropped hints in favor of it for multiple times. The sixth season was in the process of making, and this was hinted by many including Dominic Purcell on social media.

The creators canceled Prison Break Season 6 despite several fans' demand for its renewal. However, the cancellation was not initially announced by the creators. The popular actor, Wentworth Miller (who played as Michael Scofield) declared via Instagram that he would not act in Prison Break Season 6 even if it comes back.

Just after his post, Dominic Purcell (who played the role of Lincoln Burrows) announced on social media that he would also not return for Prison Break Season 6. "I cannot persuade, nor would I even attempt to persuade him to betray his truth. So, that's it, six isn't gonna happen, and if it does happen it's not gonna happen with myself or Wentworth because I'm loyal to Wentworth," Dominic Purcell said in a video clip.

The CEO of Fox Entertainment, Charlie Collier confirmed a few months back that Prison Break Season 6 is not happening. "There's no plan right now to revive Prison Break or any of the other franchises, but when the creators come with a story that they think is the right time to tell, we are so ready to listen because those are some franchises of which I'm so proud and feel so fortunate that they're in our stable," Collier opined.

We are still unaware why the decision of canceling Prison Break Season 6 was suddenly taken when fans earlier received hints on Season 7. The series' creator, Paul Scheuring earlier teased the matter of rewinding to the very first frames in Prison Break Season 6 over Twitter.

Wentworth Miller, on the other hand, was previously optimistic for more. He earlier revealed there was always a room for more for the show. This gave a big hint to fans who started hovering high in the dream for Prison Break Season 7.

Prison Break Season 6 is not officially canceled. Stay tuned to get more updates on the television series.