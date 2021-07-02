New book series to introduce children to world of insects

A new book series from the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and Penguin Random House India (PRHI) will introduce children to a vast variety of insects including bees, mosquitoes, ants and cockroaches, announced the publishing house on Friday. The series, ''EekS'', comprising four books by author Arthy Muthanna Singh and Mamta Nainy, will be launched on Saturday. It will help children discover jaw-dropping facts about insects, it said.

The launch event will also announce the partnership between WWF India and the country’s first Green Literature Festival (GLF), to promote the best of environmental literature published in India for children, adults and sustainable businesses.

It will also include addresses by Radhika Suri and Ravi Singh of WWF India, a panel discussion on topic 'Going Green with Children’s Literature' followed by a series of fun-filled author sessions, illustrator workshops and expert talks for young participants.

''We are delighted to partner with WWF India to bring to our readers a fantastic set of age appropriate, fun, interactive and informative series on some of the most amazing creatures of the insect universe,'' said Sohini Mitra, publisher, children division, PRHI.

''Featuring tons of eye-catching illustrations and fascinating facts, this series will surely pique a young reader's interest to learn more about commonly found insects around us. Our aim is to instil in kids a curiosity for the fascinating insect kingdom and how every creature is important for our ecology and the environment,'' she added.

WWF India, established as a charitable trust in 1969, is a conservation organization dedicated to protecting and securing natural heritage and ecology and building a healthy living planet for future generations.

