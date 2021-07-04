'Star Wars: Vision' anthology series to premiere on Disney Plus in September

Streaming platform Disney Plus and Lucasfilm on Sunday shared a first look at its new anime anthology series "Star Wars: Visions'', set to premiere on the service on September 22.

The digital platform also announced the seven Japanese anime studios that are behind the nine short films in the series -- Kamikaze Douga, Geno Studio (Twin Engine), Studio Colorido (Twin Engine), Trigger, Kinema Citrus, Science Saru and Production IG. According to Variety, each anime studio will use their signature animation and storytelling styles to deliver their own visions of the George Lucas' "Star Wars" universe. ''From the beginning, stories told in the Star Wars galaxy have counted Japanese mythology and the films of Akira Kurosawa among their many influences, and these new visions will further explore that cultural heritage through the unique animation style and perspective of each anime studio,'' Disney Plus stated in a press release.

Jacqui Lopez, James Waugh, and Josh Rimes of Lucasfilm are executive producing the show along with Qubic Pictures' Justin Leach. Kanako Shirasaki is producing.

