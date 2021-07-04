Left Menu

Unlock-3: 54 special teams in city to keep vigil on COVID-19 norms violators

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-07-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 18:27 IST
Unlock-3: 54 special teams in city to keep vigil on COVID-19 norms violators
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

With Karnataka government further relaxing the existing COVID-19 restrictions under ''Unlock 3.0'' effective from June 5, the Bengaluru Commissioner of Police Kamal Pant on Sunday said 54 special teams of marshals and police personnel would be deployed across the city to keep vigil on violation of norms and take action.

In a series of tweets, he urged people to strictly follow COVID-19 appropriate behavior as the virus is still around.

''The new guidelines will come into effect from 6 AM on July 5 and be in force up to 6 AM on July 19,'' Pant said.

He said a total of 54 special teams comprising Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) marshals and city police personnel would be deployed to impose fines and register cases on individuals and commercial establishments that violate COVID-19 norms.

''I urge everyone to strictly follow COVID-19 appropriate behavior for our own safety. Remember, the cases have decreased, but the virus is still around,'' he added.

According to the new guidelines announced on Saturday, public transport, including Metro, would begin operations with full seating capacity. Also, malls would reopen and offices would be allowed to function in full strength from Monday.

It has also asked all shops, restaurants, malls, private offices, and closed places to strictly enforce COVID appropriate behaviour failing which action would be initiated under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation has said buses would run between 5 AM and 9 PM with all precautionary measures, and 4,500 buses would operate in the city and suburbs.

The Corporation said based on passenger volume, the services would be increased.

The government has also allowed places of worship to open only for darshan from Monday.

Also, bars would be open, but not pubs.

While night curfew would continue between 9 PM and 5 AM, the weekend curfew has been lifted.

Marriages or family functions are permitted to be conducted involving not more than 100 people, while cremation and funerals would be allowed with a maximum of 20 people.

However, theatres and cinemas would remain closed.

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021