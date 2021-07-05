British royal Kate self-isolating after COVID-19 contact
British royal Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, is self-isolating and has cancelled her engagements after someone she came into contact with subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.
"Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19," a spokesperson for Kensington Palace said.
"Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home."
