Sam Asghari never proposed to Britney Spears despite her desire to marry

Seems like conservatorship isn't the only reason that is blocking Britney Spears from getting married as her boyfriend Sam Asghari has also not popped the big question yet.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-07-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 17:20 IST
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Seems like conservatorship isn't the only reason that is blocking Britney Spears from getting married as her boyfriend Sam Asghari has also not popped the big question yet. Sources close to the singer told TMZ that Britney's boyfriend of over four years, Sam Asghari, has not made a move or attempted to get engaged.

"They've talked about it, but never formalized it with a proposal," the sources added. Last week, Britney and Sam enjoyed a romantic getaway to Maui after she gave a bombshell testimony against her dad, Jamie Spears, and her management team during an explosive court hearing in her ongoing conservatorship case.

The getaway left fans speculating that the couple might announce their engagement soon, but the sources shared that Sam did not propose the singer in Maui and the two are already back in Los Angeles. TMZ broke the story earlier that both the singer's father and her personal conservator claimed that there have been no restrictions set by them on Britney with regards to marriage or having kids, despite her claims during the court hearing.

On the contrary, they also stated that conservators have no legal authority to block conservatees from marrying or having a baby, as per the law and orders. On July 1, wealth management firm Bessemer Trust petitioned to withdraw as the singer's co-conservator. A day prior, Judge Brenda Penny, had denied Britney's request to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed from his position as her co-conservator. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

