'Scam 1992' actor Pratik Gandhi shares his love for food

Actor Pratik Gandhi will be seen unleashing his chef side in the upcoming season of 'You Got Chef'd'. Pratik will prepare a popular Singapore dish called Tofu Satay along with celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar, who hosts the cooking show.

Opening up about his love for food, Pratik said: "Being a Gujarati, I have an undeniable relationship with food and since Gobble's new season of 'You Got Chef'd' is all about food, I was more than happy to be a part of it and share screen space with chef Ranveer Brar who is the master himself. "It gave me an opportunity to challenge myself and learn about cooking different cuisines and also try those amazing bar tricks. It was an absolute joy to be sharing anecdotes and fun experiences with the Chef."

Pratik has been in the entertainment industry for over 16 years but received nationwide recognition lately with Hansal Mehta's 'Scam 1992' web show. (ANI)

