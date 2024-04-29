PCC chief Amarinder Singh Brar to contest from Ludhiana as Congress names 4 more Punjab candidates
The Congress released four more Lok Sabha candidates for Punjab. Raja Warring will run from Ludhiana, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa from Gurdaspur, Vijay Inder Singla from Anandpur Sahib, and Kulbir Singh Zira from Khadoor Sahib. This brings their total Punjab candidate count to 12 out of 13 seats.
The Congress on Monday announced four more Lok Sabha candidates from Punjab, fielding PCC chief Amarinder Singh Brar (Raja Warring) from Ludhiana and party general secretary Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa from Gurdaspur.
The party has fielded former MP Vijay Inder Singla from Anandpur Sahib and Kulbir Singh Zira from Khadoor Sahib, replacing sitting MP Jasbir Singh Gill.
Congress MP from Anandpur Sahib Manish Tewari has been shifted to Chandigarh Lok Sabha constituency while Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu has joined the BJP.
With Monday's list, the party has announced candidates for 12 of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab.
The latest names were finalised at the party's Central Election Committee meeting held on Saturday.
Punjab goes to polls on June 1, the last phase of elections.
