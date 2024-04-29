Left Menu

PCC chief Amarinder Singh Brar to contest from Ludhiana as Congress names 4 more Punjab candidates

The Congress released four more Lok Sabha candidates for Punjab. Raja Warring will run from Ludhiana, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa from Gurdaspur, Vijay Inder Singla from Anandpur Sahib, and Kulbir Singh Zira from Khadoor Sahib. This brings their total Punjab candidate count to 12 out of 13 seats.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2024 13:15 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 13:15 IST
PCC chief Amarinder Singh Brar to contest from Ludhiana as Congress names 4 more Punjab candidates
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Monday announced four more Lok Sabha candidates from Punjab, fielding PCC chief Amarinder Singh Brar (Raja Warring) from Ludhiana and party general secretary Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa from Gurdaspur.

The party has fielded former MP Vijay Inder Singla from Anandpur Sahib and Kulbir Singh Zira from Khadoor Sahib, replacing sitting MP Jasbir Singh Gill.

Congress MP from Anandpur Sahib Manish Tewari has been shifted to Chandigarh Lok Sabha constituency while Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu has joined the BJP.

With Monday's list, the party has announced candidates for 12 of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab.

The latest names were finalised at the party's Central Election Committee meeting held on Saturday.

Punjab goes to polls on June 1, the last phase of elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024