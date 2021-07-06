Woman kills 2 children, self after quarrel with husband

A 35-year-old woman allegedly killed her two children by giving them insecticides and died by suicide near here, police said on Tuesday.

The woman took the extreme step following a quarrel with her husband, they said.

She gave tablets meant for killing pests to her 13-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter and also took it herself, police said.

On seeing them unconscious, her husband rushed them to hospital where they died, they added.

