Michelle Williams to star in period drama 'Firebrand'

Hollywood star Michelle Williams will essay the role of Katherine Parr, the sixth and last wife of English ruler Henry VIII, in upcoming movie ''Firebrand''.

The movie will mark the English-language debut of Brazilian filmmaker Karim Ainouz, who latest feature ''Mariner of the Mountains'' premieres in Cannes as a Special Screening on July 9.

Advertisement

The script for the film has been penned by Henrietta and Jessica Ashworth, reported Variety.

Ainouz said he is excited to bring the story of Parr to the big screen as he believes that she has been largely ignored in history.

''Much is known about Henry VIII’s tyrannical reign, and those who perished and suffered at his hands, but my focus here is on a woman who not only managed to survive, but also, to thrive,'' the 55-year-old director said.

''This is a reimagining of a 'period' film, a psychological horror film set in the Tudor court; a story of intrigue, agency and survival. Having Michelle Williams portray this remarkable woman, an actress of immeasurable talent and passion, is a dream come true,'' he added.

To be produced by Gabrielle Tana of Magnolia Mae Films, ''Firebrand'' will start production in the UK in 2022.

Williams is best known for featuring critical hits like ''Brokeback Mountain'', ''My Week with Marilyn'', ''Wendy and Lucy'', ''Blue Valentine'' and ''Manchester by the Sea''.

She will next star in ''Venom: Let There Be Carnage'', the sequel to her 2018 hit ''Venom''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)