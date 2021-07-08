Left Menu

Michelle Williams to star in period drama 'Firebrand'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-07-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 14:08 IST
Michelle Williams to star in period drama 'Firebrand'
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Michelle Williams will essay the role of Katherine Parr, the sixth and last wife of English ruler Henry VIII, in upcoming movie ''Firebrand''.

The movie will mark the English-language debut of Brazilian filmmaker Karim Ainouz, who latest feature ''Mariner of the Mountains'' premieres in Cannes as a Special Screening on July 9.

The script for the film has been penned by Henrietta and Jessica Ashworth, reported Variety.

Ainouz said he is excited to bring the story of Parr to the big screen as he believes that she has been largely ignored in history.

''Much is known about Henry VIII’s tyrannical reign, and those who perished and suffered at his hands, but my focus here is on a woman who not only managed to survive, but also, to thrive,'' the 55-year-old director said.

''This is a reimagining of a 'period' film, a psychological horror film set in the Tudor court; a story of intrigue, agency and survival. Having Michelle Williams portray this remarkable woman, an actress of immeasurable talent and passion, is a dream come true,'' he added.

To be produced by Gabrielle Tana of Magnolia Mae Films, ''Firebrand'' will start production in the UK in 2022.

Williams is best known for featuring critical hits like ''Brokeback Mountain'', ''My Week with Marilyn'', ''Wendy and Lucy'', ''Blue Valentine'' and ''Manchester by the Sea''.

She will next star in ''Venom: Let There Be Carnage'', the sequel to her 2018 hit ''Venom''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021