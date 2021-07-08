Dr Jitendra Singh assumes charge as MoS of Ministry of Earth Sciences

Dr Jitendra Singh has assumed charge of the Ministry of Earth Sciences as Minister of State (Independent Charge). Speaking to the media on the occasion the Minister Dr Singh underscored the crucial importance of the Ministry of Earth Sciences in informing the masses on different aspects especially weather forecasts. He said that the Ministry of Earth Sciences is extending crucial assistance to farmers across the country through scientific analysis of data and forecasts. He pointed out that the unique weather forecast technology developed and being used by India at present is appreciated the world over and replicated by many countries. ​

Later, the Minister held a brief interaction with the senior officers of the Ministry and urged them to give further fillip to scientific activities that immensely benefit the common man especially farmers.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh assuming charge as Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Earth Sciences at New Delhi on Thursday

