Fendi celebrates eternal city Rome at haute couture show

Italian fashion house Fendi used soft colours and marbleised patterns for its haute couture collection on Thursday, presenting a line of luxurious gowns and outfits. Designer Kim Jones said he looked to late Italian film director Pier Paolo Pasolini's depictions of Rome, where Fendi is based, for inspiration.

He presented the line digitally with a film by Italian director Luca Guadagnino. Models including Kate Moss and her daughter Lila Grace wore embroidered dresses, satin gowns in marbleised prints, embellished jackets and mosaic-like designs. "Pasolini observed Rome become modern - and that is what is interesting to me: connecting eras, the old with the new, the past with the present," Jones said in a statement.

"Rome is a fascinating city because it has so many pasts." The British designer stuck to a mainly neutral colour palette, showing plenty of white, cream and shades of brown for his second couture collection at Fendi, which is known for its fur designs.

Models also wore strapless see-through gowns with embroidered florals, ruffled frocks, short lace dresses, printed coats and trouser suits adorned with acorn depictions. One voluminous dress in soft grey was adorned in floating feathers, while other evening looks included sparkly sequined creations.

Jones, also at the helm of menswear at French fashion house Dior, is artistic director for womenswear and couture at Fendi, part of luxury conglomerate LVMH. He works alongside the founding family’s scion Silvia Venturini Fendi, who looks after menswear and accessories.

While haute couture week has seen the return of in-person shows as lockdown restrictions ease in France, some brands, like Fendi, have opted for digital presentations. (Reporting Laetitia Volga, Editing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian and Cynthia Osterman)

