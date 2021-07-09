Peach Boy Riverside Episode 3 spoilers: Sally, Frau will meet walrus Seto & have a fight

The Japanese manga series Peach Boy Riverside Season 1 begins airing from July 2021. Peach Boy Riverside Episode 3 will be out on its regular schedule. The manga is licensed in North America by Kodansha USA, written and illustrated by Coolkyousinnjya, serialized on Neetsha's webcomic distribution site Weekly Young VIP since January 2008.

Since Episode 1 of the anime makes its debut on July 1 with the title "The Ex-Princess and the Harefolk," the summer anime has grabbed many fans' attention. Episode 2 was released on July 8 with the title "Ogres and Humans." The unique storyline of the anime gathered more viewers in the second episode.

Advertisement

In the last two episodes of Peach Boy Riverside Season 1 shows, in the forest, Princess Sally was searching Mikoto. On her way, she met an interesting demi-human named Frau. She offered a carrot to frau. By showing a sketch of Mikoto to Frau, Sally asked him, whether he saw this person anywhere.

Sally and Frau reached a village and the villagers suddenly started blowing the seal on Frau. Sally confirms to them that Frau may be Demi-Human but isn't evil. However, they managed to escape from the villagers and decided to stay in the house of the local lord. Frau explained a particular incident about a young traveler who put swords on monsters and killed them on his own.

Suddenly, Ogre, a giant monster with horns, appears in front of them. Frau killed the monster with one blow when he tried to hurt Sally. But the RIMDARL commanders arrested Sally and Frau. Although they were set free when RIMDARL came to know the incident and released they were innocent.

MEKI is a little monster who blew up the huge door and on the other hand, Sett, a giant monster that killed every soldier he saw, came upon Sally. Frau is very loyal to Sally, so she tried to protect Sally, but unfortunately, she was dangerously injured in the fight. Sally couldn't take it anymore and cut off the beast's hand. During the fight, Sally had an internal monologue about what would happen if two peaches were coming down the river.

Peach Boy Riverside Episode 3, might show in the Rimder Kingdom, Sally and Frau are imprisoned. Sally asked why these types of incidents are happening to them. Hawson Grathor, the captain of royal knights arrives and said, both of them are set free to go.

He said Frau and Sally were arrested despite they were innocent. Sally tells all the truth to the knights that the other one is Frau a Demi-Human. Everyone treats Demi-Humans as a monster but Frau is a good person. However, Frau and Knight becomes a friend and make them free.

Peach Boy Riverside Episode 3 might also show Sally would meet a walrus, Seto. There would be fighting between Seto and Frau.

The anime will release every week on the same day. Peach Boy Riverside Episode 3 will premiere on July 15.

Episode 3 is going to release on the app Crunchyroll and it is going to be releasing at 3:30 pm. Peach Boy Riverside Episode 3 titled "Sally and a Crossroads."

Peach Boy Riverside Season 1 Episode 3 will consist of 12 episodes and the season finale is going to be stream on 16th September.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the new anime series.