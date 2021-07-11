Left Menu

Margherita Mazzucco to star in Susanna Nicchiarelli's 'Chiara'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-07-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 15:56 IST
Margherita Mazzucco to star in Susanna Nicchiarelli's 'Chiara'
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Margherita Mazzucco, star of the Italian-Neapolitan drama series ''My Brilliant Friend'', will play Saint Clare of Assisi in Susanna Nicchiarelli's upcoming feature film ''Chiara''.

''Chiara'' marks the end of Nicchiarelli's trilogy of biopics on women following ''Nico, 1988'' and ''Miss Marx'', reported Variety.

The film will follow the story of the 13th century saint born into a wealthy family who at age 18 became a nun after hearing St Francis preach.

Italian actor Andrea Carpenzano of ''The Champion'' fame is also part of the film.

Nicchiarelli said ''Chiara'' will strike a chord with people across gender and age.

''The strength of Chiara's story lies in her modernity: after all, we are talking about an eighteen year old who, although in a very different context from ours, fights for her dreams.

''I am convinced that this story can also speak to the girls and boys of today, and to anyone who has been eighteen and had a dream to fight for,'' the filmmaker said.

Marta Donzelli and Gregorio Paonessa's Vivo Film, with RAI Cinema and Belgium's Tarantula are on board to produce the film.

Shooting on ''Chiara'' is expected to begin in November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s the evidence so you can decide

Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s ...

 Australia
2
Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s behind the monster gem boom?

Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s be...

 Australia
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021