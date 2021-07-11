Margherita Mazzucco to star in Susanna Nicchiarelli's 'Chiara'

Actor Margherita Mazzucco, star of the Italian-Neapolitan drama series ''My Brilliant Friend'', will play Saint Clare of Assisi in Susanna Nicchiarelli's upcoming feature film ''Chiara''.

''Chiara'' marks the end of Nicchiarelli's trilogy of biopics on women following ''Nico, 1988'' and ''Miss Marx'', reported Variety.

The film will follow the story of the 13th century saint born into a wealthy family who at age 18 became a nun after hearing St Francis preach.

Italian actor Andrea Carpenzano of ''The Champion'' fame is also part of the film.

Nicchiarelli said ''Chiara'' will strike a chord with people across gender and age.

''The strength of Chiara's story lies in her modernity: after all, we are talking about an eighteen year old who, although in a very different context from ours, fights for her dreams.

''I am convinced that this story can also speak to the girls and boys of today, and to anyone who has been eighteen and had a dream to fight for,'' the filmmaker said.

Marta Donzelli and Gregorio Paonessa's Vivo Film, with RAI Cinema and Belgium's Tarantula are on board to produce the film.

Shooting on ''Chiara'' is expected to begin in November.

