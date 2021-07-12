Higehiro Season 2 or an OVA episode; what creators are planning for?

After the release of the anime series Higehiro Season 1, fans are ardently waiting for its Season 2. Its full name is Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway. Following its premiere, the anime received mostly positive reviews and has become one of the most loveable anime on the spring slate.

Higehiro is based on the popular Japanese romantic comedy light novel series written by Shimesaba and illustrated by booota. The author first began self-publishing the story online on Kadaokawa's website Kakuyomu, but it was later adapted into the light novel format beginning in March 2017.

Advertisement

Higehiro ended with the release of its fifth volume on June 1, 2021. The manga is licensed in North America by One Peace Books. An anime television series adaptation by Project No. 9 aired from April to June this year.

The first season of Higehiro ended with the release of its fifth volume on June 1, 2021. The enthusiasts are wondering whether there will be Higehiro for Season 2. Currently, there has been no confirmation on the renewal for the second season of Higehiro.

However, based on the ongoing situation of the Japanese anime market, there is a 50-50 chance for at least one more season. There has been no word as of now from any party on the renewal or future making of Higehiro Season 2.

Although the anime series is becoming popular but the main concern would be the content of the light novel, which is mostly finished in the first season of Higehiro.

Here is the story summary:

Higehiro tells the story of a young handsome salary-man Yoshida, who had finally gathered up the courage to confess his feelings for his employer and longtime crush Airi Gotou. However, sadly though, he ended up rejected and goes out drinking with his co-worker-cum-best friend Hashimoto to relieve himself of his sorrows.

While Yoshida is heading back home in a drunken state, he meets Sayu Ogiwara, a teenage high school girl who asks to spend the night with him. The next day now sobered up, Yoshida asks Sayu how she ended up at his apartment: she reveals that she had run away from her family and home in Hokkaido and has been surviving on her own by prostituting herself to random strangers and having one night stands with them to earn money to support herself. Now knowing her backstory, Yoshida feeling bad for her finds himself unable to kick her out of his house and their time of living together begins! (According to Wikipedia).

If Higehiro Season 2 does not take place, fans would expect an OVA episode or anime movie to get a conclusion to the story. We will surely keep you updating the news as soon as we get anything new. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese anime series.

Also Read: Peach Boy Riverside Episode 3 spoilers: Sally, Frau will meet walrus Seto & have a fight