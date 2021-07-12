Left Menu

Vicky Kaushal quips on how he became friends with his little 'bhatiji'

It was not at all easy for Vicky Kaushal to please his little 'Bhatiji' to become his friend.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-07-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 16:05 IST
Vicky Kaushal quips on how he became friends with his little 'bhatiji'
Vicky Kaushal and his niece (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

It was not at all easy for Vicky Kaushal to please his little 'Bhatiji' to become his friend. On Monday, Vicky posted an adorable photo of him cradling his niece.

Along with the image, he shared the efforts he put in to befriend the tiny tot. "Took a lot of ghumi-ghumi and joker-ing around for this Tayaji to befriend his little Bhatiji . #joy," he captioned the post.

The cute bond between Vicky and his bhatiji has left netizens in awe of them. "So cute. This image is feast for the eyes," a user commented.

"hahahah...in love with this picture," another one wrote. Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky, who recently completed nine years in Bollywood, is busy working on Aditya Dhar's film ' The Immortal Ashwatthama'. He also has 'Sardar Udham Singh' and 'Mr Lele' in the pipeline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021