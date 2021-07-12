Ayushmann Khurrana reaches Bhopal for 'Doctor G' shoot

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Monday landed in Bhopal to film his upcoming campus comedy-drama ''Doctor G''.

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and backed by Junglee Pictures, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah.

Khurrana took to Instagram and posted a series of stories of his travel to Bhopal for the shoot.

''For my next, 'Doctor G,''' Khurrana wrote.

The 36-year-old actor also shared images of the film's script, written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, Saurabh Bharat along with Kashyap.

Khurrana is in the city for over a month long schedule. The actor will also be seen in Abhishek Kapoor-directed love story ''Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'' and Anubhav Sinha's action-thriller ''Anek''.

