Left Menu

Billie Eilish fires back at social media critic

Sharing with fans the kind of negative comments she recently received, American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish fired back at her critics on Monday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-07-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 21:31 IST
Billie Eilish fires back at social media critic
Billie Eilish (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Sharing with fans the kind of negative comments she recently received, American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish fired back at her critics on Monday. According to E! News, the 'Bad Guy' singer had received a comment on one of her videos, which read, "It is just me or is Billie in her flop era like why does she suck no.."

Responding to the comment with a message of her own, she captioned that same clip as, "Literally all I see on this app. Eat my dust my tits are bigger than yours." The song that was playing in the background of the video was Eilish's new hit 'NDA', the music video of which already has more than 11 million views on YouTube.

This is not the first time Eilish has dealt with trolls. In fact, earlier, she told a news outlet that there was a point last year when she fully stopped reading Instagram comments because it was "ruining my life." Eilish said, "It is weird. Like, the cooler the things you get to do are, the more people hate you. It's crazy." As per E! News, currently, the singer is getting ready to release her new album 'Happier Than Ever' on July 30. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021