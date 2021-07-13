Left Menu

Jason Segel, Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons to lead thriller 'Windfall'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-07-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 14:38 IST
Actors Jason Segel, Lily Collins, and Jesse Plemons are set to feature in lead roles in the upcoming modern-day noir movie ''Windfall''.

The movie will be directed by Charlie McDowell, who also developed the story with Segel.

Streamer Netflix has preemptively acquired the rights in a major 8-figure dollar deal, reported Deadline. Justin Lader and Andrew Kevin Walker have penned the script.

Touted as a ''Hitchcockian thriller'', the movie follows a young couple who arrive at their vacation home only to find that it is being robbed.

McDowell, Segel, Collins, and Plemons are all going to produce the movie alongside Alex Orlovsky, Duncan Montgomery, and Jack Selby.

David Duque Estrada, Elika Portnoy, and Rick Covert will serve as executive producers.

Segel was most recently seen in the AMC anthology series ''Dispatches from Elsewhere'', while Collins featured in the hit Netflix show ''Emily in Paris.

Plemons will next star in Disney's ''Jungle Cruise'' and Martin Scorsese's ''Killers of the Flower Moon''.

