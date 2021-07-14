Left Menu

Parineeti Chopra receives Pfizer vaccine in UK

Actor Parineeti Chopra on Wednesday said she has received the first dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the UK.The 32-year-old-actor shared a series of photos of her and wrote that she received the vaccine jab in London.Got my vaccine here.

PTI | London | Updated: 14-07-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 20:04 IST
Parineeti Chopra receives Pfizer vaccine in UK
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Actor Parineeti Chopra on Wednesday said she has received the first dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the UK.

The 32-year-old-actor shared a series of photos of her and wrote that she received the vaccine jab in London.

''Got my vaccine here. Took some photos. Then reality hit. @priyankachopra #Pfizer #London,'' Chopra captioned the post.

''P.S. To all those smart a**es telling me I took my vaccine in the right arm – have you ever taken a selfie? It gets inverted. Y'all are crazy. It is left arm ladies and gentlemen,'' she added.

On the work front, Chopra was most recently seen in ''Sandeep Aur Pinky Farar'', opposite Arjun Kapoor, and Netflix movie ''The Girl on the Train''.

She is set to team up again with Ribhu Dasgupta, the director of ''The Girl on the Train'', for a new project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
3
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
4
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021