Ram Madhvani, Sony Pictures Films India team up for underwater thriller feature

Filmmaker Ram Madhvani of ''Aarya'' fame on Thursday said he has collaborated with Sony Pictures Films India for an underwater thriller film titled ''Dive''.

According to a press release issued by Sony Pictures Films India, the film will be directed by debutant Nitin Parmar, a well-known ad filmmaker, and written by Renuka Kunzru.

Ram Madhvani and Amita Madhvani, who are backing the movie under their banner Ram Madhvani Films (RMF), said they are looking forward to bringing this ''unique'' story to life.

''We are very happy and excited about working with Sony Pictures Films India for 'Dive' which will be helmed by Nitin Parmar from RMF and writer Renuka Kunzru. Nitin and Renuka are confident about this unique story and are aiming to put a new spin to the genre of survival drama,'' they said in a statement.

Parmar said it is a dream come true moment for him.

'''Dive' promises to take viewers to the extreme end of survival, and it will be an experience, tailor made for the theatres with a strong emotional arc,'' he added.

Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Films India, said ''Dive'' is ''one of its kind high stakes survival drama that's waiting to happen in India''.

''It's in sync with our constant thrust for stories that are clutter-breaking yet entertaining,'' he added.

Krishnani said the aim of Sony Pictures Films India, known for backing films such as ''Piku'', ''102 Not Out'', and ''Shakuntala Devi'', is to encourage new talent.

''Nitin Parmar, who makes his debut as a filmmaker brings with him a unique vision and path-breaking blending this survivor story with new age filmmaking technology. Along with writer Renuka Kunzru, we can say we have a great team ready to dive in,'' Krishnani added.

''Dive'' is currently in the development stage.

Next up for Ram Madhvani is the second season of Sushmita Sen-led web series ''Aarya'' and ''Dhamaka'' starring Kartik Aaryan.

