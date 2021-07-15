Left Menu

Chloe East, Oakes Fegley join Steven Spielberg's next film

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-07-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 12:06 IST
Chloe East, Oakes Fegley and Isabelle Kusman are set to star in Hollywood veteran Steven Spielberg's next film, based loosely on his childhood.

According to Deadline, the young trio will play high school classmates of the young aspiring filmmaker at the centre of the story.

Previously announced cast members include Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano, Gabriel LaBelle, Julia Butters, and Sam Rechner.

Spielberg has co-written the script with Tony Kushner. They are also attached as producers on the film along with Kristie Macosko Krieger.

While East is known for the HBO Max series ''Generation'', Fegley has starred in ''The War with Grandpa'' opposite Robert De Niro. Kusman is set to make feature film debut with Paul Thomas Anderson's untitled film.

The film will be Spielberg's follow-up to his upcoming remake of ''West Side Story''.

