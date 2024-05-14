Left Menu

Food Innovation Conference 2024 explores establishing resilient, sustainable food systems

On its second day, the Food Innovation Conference 2024 led discussions on the role of advanced technology in cultivating a transformative change in food systems, and explored ways to design and manage effective collaboration models that enhance innovation.

ANI | Updated: 14-05-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 23:03 IST
Food Innovation Conference 2024 explores establishing resilient, sustainable food systems
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], May 14 (ANI/WAM): On its second day, the Food Innovation Conference 2024 led discussions on the role of advanced technology in cultivating a transformative change in food systems, and explored ways to design and manage effective collaboration models that enhance innovation.

The conference, organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) in collaboration with the World Economic Forum (WEF), featured 150 global experts in Dubai.

The second day featured two panel discussions titled "Purpose-Driven Innovation for a Positive Food Future" and "Reimagining Future Food Systems". (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
2
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
3
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India
4
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024