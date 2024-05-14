Food Innovation Conference 2024 explores establishing resilient, sustainable food systems

Dubai [UAE], May 14 (ANI/WAM): On its second day, the Food Innovation Conference 2024 led discussions on the role of advanced technology in cultivating a transformative change in food systems, and explored ways to design and manage effective collaboration models that enhance innovation.

The conference, organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) in collaboration with the World Economic Forum (WEF), featured 150 global experts in Dubai.

The second day featured two panel discussions titled "Purpose-Driven Innovation for a Positive Food Future" and "Reimagining Future Food Systems". (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)