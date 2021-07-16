Left Menu

Nick Jonas gives glimpse of his clean-shaven face

Singer Nick Jonas has taken off his beard, leaving netizens in awe of his clean-shaven look.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2021 10:10 IST
Singer Nick Jonas has taken off his beard, leaving netizens in awe of his clean-shaven look. On Thursday night, Nick took to Instagram and posted a video of him shaving his face.

"Shaved my face for the first time in a long time," he captioned one of the images, wherein he flaunted his shaven face. In the picture, he can be seen sporting a pink polo with a black floral design.

Nick's latest posts have garnered several reactions from social media users, including comments from Nick's wife and Priyanka Chopra Jonas "A baby," a user quipped.

"Nick J's off the chain," his brother Joe Jonas joked, while Ryan Tedder commented, "Yungin!!". (ANI) Priyanka dropped a heart emoji on the post.

For the unversed, Nick and Priyanka have been married since 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

