Left Menu

Yechury expresses condolences over death of Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui

He was embedded with Afghan security forces, Afghan Ambassador Farid Mamundzay said on Friday.His death is shocking and untimely. One of the most promising photo journalists, Danish Siddique leaves behind an extraordinary record of the times.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 19:06 IST
Yechury expresses condolences over death of Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui
  • Country:
  • India

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday expressed condolences over the death of Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui who was killed in Afghanistan while covering the fierce fighting between Afghan troops and Taliban militants.

The Indian photojournalist, a Pulitzer Prize winner, was killed in Kandahar province while on a reporting assignment. He was embedded with Afghan security forces, Afghan Ambassador Farid Mamundzay said on Friday.

''His death is shocking and untimely. One of the most promising photo journalists, Danish Siddique leaves behind an extraordinary record of the times. Condolences to his family and friends,'' Yechury tweeted.

Siddiqui won international accolades for his picture of the burning pyres of victims of coronavirus pandemic in India.

He started his career as a television news correspondent, switched to photojournalism, and joined Reuters as an intern in 2010.

PTI ASG SRY SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021