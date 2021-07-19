Left Menu

SDMC approves draft policy for film-making in areas under its jurisdiction

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation SDMC on Monday formally approved a draft policy for shooting of movies in areas under its jurisdiction, officials said.According to civic authorities, the policy is aimed at bolstering the corporations revenues.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 19-07-2021 22:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Monday formally approved a draft policy for shooting of movies in areas under its jurisdiction, officials said.

According to civic authorities, the policy is aimed at bolstering the corporation's revenues. They said it was formally passed at a House meeting of the SDMC on Monday. However, this policy was earlier approved the SDMC's standing committee in November last year.

Under the policy, filmmakers will have to seek permission for filming and pay the prescribed fee of Rs 75,000 for shooting in parks, heritage buildings, office complexes, malls or markets falling under the SDMC's jurisdiction, the officials said.

They will also have to deposit a security amount of Rs 25,000, they added.

''Prior to this there was no policy of the SDMC regarding film shooting. NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Council) charges money from filmmakers for shooting in their area so the SDMC also decided to bring such a policy that will boost the revenues of cash-strapped civic body,'' an official of the civic body said.

He added that the policy will help filmmakers too.

''The applicant may apply in the requisite format as decided by the competent authority along with the necessary documents and requisite security and permission fees to the office of director (Press & Information) through online mode. After examining the application, the permission will be issued within three days,'' stated the proposal tabled in the House.

Areas under the SDMC have a number of sites of historical importance, which are ideal for film shooting.

Several Bollywood films have been shot at locations that fall under the SDMC. These include the Lotus Temple, Qutub Minar, Humayun's Tomb, Nizamuddin Dargah, Tughlakabad Fort and Vasant Kunj mall etc.

Other than these sites, the SDMC has many film shooting-friendly places like the Waste to Wonder Park, Garden of Five Senses, business hubs and popular markets.

