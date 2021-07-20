Left Menu

Waiting for an opportunity to share screen with Amitabh Bachchan, says South actor Suman Talwar

But I consider him as a real-life hero too. A few years ago he even overcame a tough time in his life and made a strong comeback in the entertainment world," Talwar told reporters at the Indore Press Club.

Calling Amitabh Bachchan a ''real-life hero'', South actor Suman Talwar Tuesday said he would love to work with the megastar even if it was for just one scene in a film.

The 61-year-old actor, known for his work in Telugu and Tamil cinema, is in the city to take part in the shooting of a film.

“Everybody knows that Bachchan is a great actor. But I consider him as a real-life hero too. A few years ago he even overcame a tough time in his life and made a strong comeback in the entertainment world,” Talwar told reporters at the Indore Press Club.

“I am waiting for an opportunity to work with Bachchan in any film. If I get an opportunity to work with him even for a scene, then also I am ready for it,” he added.

Asked about the rise in the popularity of the digital medium amid the coronavirus pandemic, Talwar said as cinema halls were temporarily closed due to the health crisis, many people started watching films on the platform.

But after the pandemic is over, viewers will return to the theatres to watch movies, he added.

Talwar also fondly recalled working on the 2007 Tamil film ''Sivaji: The Boss'', in which played the villain opposite superstar Rajinikanth.

“Before this film ('Sivaji'), I had never essayed the role of a villain.” PTI HWP MAS RSY RDS RDS

