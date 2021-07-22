Left Menu

Audience's love kept my characters alive, says Shakti Kapoor

From the role of Shakti Gopaldas in 'Himmatwala' to Nandu in 'Raja Babu' and Crime Master Gogo in 'Andaz Apna Apna', actor Shakti Kapoor has entertained us with several roles in his career so far.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-07-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 13:31 IST
Shakti Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
From the role of Shakti Gopaldas in 'Himmatwala' to Nandu in 'Raja Babu' and Crime Master Gogo in 'Andaz Apna Apna', actor Shakti Kapoor has entertained us with several roles in his career so far. And now, he is back to tickle your funny bone by reprising his famous character of Crime Master Gogo in Disney+ Hotstar's promotional campaign, wherein he shares screen space with his daughter and actor Shraddha Kapoor.

Speaking about the same, Shakti said, "Love and appreciation from audiences have kept my characters alive even after all these years, and I am so happy to have recreated the Crime Master Gogo look . Reliving those moments again was made even more special because it was the first time that I got to share the screen with my daughter Shraddha." Whether it was his black attire or his epic dialogue 'Aankehin Nikaal Ke Gotiya Khelunga', the role of Crime Master Gogo became popular due to many factors. (ANI)

