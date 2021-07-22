Left Menu

Dee Bradley Baker coming back to voice Olmec for 'Legends of The Hidden Temple' reboot

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-07-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 15:06 IST
Voice star Dee Bradley Baker is set to reprise his role as the voice of Olmec in the upcoming reboot of ''Legends of The Hidden Temple'', more than 20 years since the first run of the original series.

Baker's Olmec was a giant talking Mayan head that served as the series' most recognisable symbol. Olmec made announcements, explained various challenges and asked tiebreaker questions in various episodes of the original series, then hosted by Kirk Fogg.

According to Deadline, the reimagining of the popular '90s show will preserve many of the original's elements including Moat Crossings, The Steps of Knowledge and the Temple Run as well as the team names such as Purple Parrots, Blue Barracudas, Orange Iguanas, Red Jaguars, Silver Snakes and Green Monkeys.

Four teams begin the journey, but only one is ''strong enough and smart enough'' to enter Olmec's Temple, avoid the ''dreaded'' Temple Guards, retrieve a lost treasure, and return it to its rightful owner.

Baker, whose voice credits also include ''Space Jam'' and ''Star Wars'' TV series, joins actor-comic Cristela Alonzo who will host the reboot.

Stone & Company Entertainment, which produced the parent series that ran for three seasons between 1993-1995, is backing the new show along with Nickelodeon, the original network.

The reboot of ''Legends of the Hidden Temple'' will air on October 10 on The CW.

