Sonu Sood collaborates with Farah Khan for a song
After the 2014 Bollywood film 'Happy New Year', actor Sonu Sood and choreographer Farah Khan have teamed up again to work on a new song.
After the 2014 Bollywood film 'Happy New Year', actor Sonu Sood and choreographer Farah Khan have teamed up again to work on a new song. Reportedly, the song is touted as one of the lavish tracks of the year. Also, Sonu will essay the role of a farmer-turned-cop in the song.
"This song will be something very different from anything that I've ever shot before. It's always wonderful to work with Farah," Sonu, who will feature in the music video, said in a statement. Farah Khan has choreographed the song, which was shot in Punjab a few days ago.
Meanwhile, Sonu is busy helping the needy amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)
