Left Menu

Sonu Sood collaborates with Farah Khan for a song

After the 2014 Bollywood film 'Happy New Year', actor Sonu Sood and choreographer Farah Khan have teamed up again to work on a new song.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-07-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 16:20 IST
Sonu Sood collaborates with Farah Khan for a song
Sonu Sood and Farah Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After the 2014 Bollywood film 'Happy New Year', actor Sonu Sood and choreographer Farah Khan have teamed up again to work on a new song. Reportedly, the song is touted as one of the lavish tracks of the year. Also, Sonu will essay the role of a farmer-turned-cop in the song.

"This song will be something very different from anything that I've ever shot before. It's always wonderful to work with Farah," Sonu, who will feature in the music video, said in a statement. Farah Khan has choreographed the song, which was shot in Punjab a few days ago.

Meanwhile, Sonu is busy helping the needy amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
4
Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021