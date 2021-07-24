Hearing on Sri Krishna Janmabhumi suit posted for July 30

A court here Friday adjourned the hearing on the maintainability of the Sri Krishna Janmabhumi suit to July 30.

Civil Judge Senior Division Jyoti Singh adjourned the hearing on the Thakur Keshav Dev Ji Mahraj Vs Intazamia Committee case.

Advertisement

''Both the parties so far have presented written statements in support of their submission,'' DGC Civil Sanjai Gaur said.

efense counsel Advocate Niraj Sharma opined that since the maintenance of status quo before 1947 is mandatory as per Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991, the suit deserved rejection.

owever, advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh on behalf of plaintiff presented the papers claiming that the suit does not come under the purview of Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991.

The act also says that it would not apply if the dispute predates 1947, Mahendra Pratap Singh said.

On behalf of the plaintiff, it was also said that since the construction made on the part of land of Keshav Deo temple are covered by Ancient Monument and Archeological Sites and Remains Act 1958, the Places of Worship (Special Provisions Act 1991 would not apply, and hence the suit is maintainable. The sui seeks he shifting of a 17th-Century mosque away from a temple which the devouts believe is the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)