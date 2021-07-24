Dead to Me Season 3 can focus on romantic relationship between Jen & Steve's twin brother

Fans were happy to learn when they came to know that they'd get to see more of Jen and Judy's story. Yes, we are talking about the upcoming third season of Dead to Me. The announcement for the renewal of Dead to Me Season 3 was made last year in July. But their happiness was cut short by another announcement from the show's creator Liz Feldman declaring that the show's upcoming third season will be its last.

Netflix Life noted that Dead to Me Season 3 is unfortunately not included in the line of Netflix's declared complete list of new release movies and shows for August 2021. However, as we know, after several interruptions for the COVID-19 pandemic, filming for the third season of the dark comedy-drama has already started, and has been ongoing since May 10, 2021. It is expected to conclude on August 2, this year. So it seems it's still under production.

We assume, if the post-production work takes two to three months more, then Dead to Me Season 3 could drop at the very end of 2021, or possibly early 2022.

There is no official episode count has been announced, but considering the previous seasons that had ten episodes, it seems Season 3 might also follow the same pattern.

As Dead to Me Season 3 will be the last season of the show, fans are expecting it to clear all the loose threads left in Season 2. Some of the viewers are assuming that Season 3 could show a romantic relationship between Jen and Steve's twin brother.

Dead to Me Season 2 portrayed Jen's (plays by Christina Applegate) new love interest with Steve's (James Marsden) semi-identical twin brother. However, currently, the makers are silent on the storyline.

The series creator Liz Feldman said, "From start to finish, Dead To Me is exactly the show I wanted to make. And it's been an incredible gift. Telling a story sprung from grief and loss has stretched me as an artist and healed me as a human."

She continued, "I'll be forever indebted to my partners in crime, my friends for life, Christina and Linda, and our brilliantly talented writers, cast, and crew. I am beyond grateful to Netflix for supporting Dead To Me from day one."

There is no confirmed release date for Dead to Me Season 3. Stay connected to Devdiscourse for more information on the Netflix shows.

