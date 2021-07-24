On My Block Season 4: Will Netflix stick to its March release schedule?

On My Block Season, 4 will be the final season of the teenage series of Netflix. The third season of the show premiered on March 11, 2020. After a long wait, on January 29, 2021, the series was renewed for a fourth season. Since then the enthusiasts are waiting eagerly to see what's the final season has in store.

Netflix announced the renewal of On My Block Season 4 with a video that says "Their Story Isn't Over."

Advertisement

The first three seasons of On My Block dropped on Netflix in March only, however, it seems that isn't going to happen with On My Block Season 4. We already heard back in July that Netflix and the team had been working on the fourth season of On My Block, but it seems the decision for the renewal took a little longer due to COVID -19 pandemic.

The series follows four teens who find their lifelong friendship being tested as they begin high school in the inner city of Los Angeles. The last three seasons have done a stellar job that impacted the viewers' minds.

Trey Mangum of Shadow and Act wrote, "On My Block is different than anything we've seen on television in relation to the experience of growing up. The stars are young people of color, dealing with real issues that happen in communities that they have to wrangle with during this pivotal time in their lives. For a lovely story about friendship and timely societal issues, along with superb youth acting, here is your next binge."

Matt Seitz of New York Magazine wrote, "One of the many remarkable things about this series is how it folds crime and the awareness of potential violence into everyday life, which is something white sitcoms never do unless it's a Very Special Episode."

Brett Gray, who plays the role of Jamal Turner, recently shared some of his thoughts on the show and what we can expect from season 4 in an Instagram live.

We already mentioned above that the renewal got delay and currently there is no announcement on the release date for On My Block Season 4. However, the good news is On My Block Season 4's filming is currently underway. Diego Tinoco, who plays Cesar on the show, posted a video of him on Instagram: "1st day officially back! Shooting the last season of @onmyblock Comment your predictions!"

So it is expected, the final installment of the series would arrive in late 2021, or the streamer postpone the On My Block Season 4's release until March to match the line that comes for the last three seasons.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Neil Gaiman's Anansi Boys to come in Amazon, differs from American Gods