Left Menu

Veteran guitarist Gary Rossington recovering after emergency heart surgery

Lynyrd Skynyrd's, last surviving original band member of Gary Rossington, who recently underwent an emergency heart surgery, is now in recovery mode.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-07-2021 11:36 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 11:36 IST
Veteran guitarist Gary Rossington recovering after emergency heart surgery
Garry Rossington (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Lynyrd Skynyrd's, last surviving original band member of Gary Rossington, who recently underwent an emergency heart surgery, is now in recovery mode. Gary's health update was shared on Lynyrd Skynyrd's official Instagram and Facebook handles.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Gary Rossington as he recovers from emergency heart surgery. Gary is home resting and recovering with his family He wants everyone to know he is doing good and expects a full recovery," the post mentioned. The band's posts stated that Lynyrd Skynyrd would continue with scheduled shows without Gary's presence.

"After this past year, the country being shut down and everything we have all been thru, The Rossington's encouraged the band to go perform in his absence. Music is a powerful healer! We all felt playing the shows and bringing the music to y'all was a better option than canceling the performances. We wish Gary a speedy recovery and we will see the Skynyrd Nation very soon!Please do us a favor and say some prayers for the Rossington family and if you would like to leave him a (positive) message please do! He will look forward to reading them," the post ended. According to USA Today, Gary, 69, who formed Lynyrd Skynyrd with Ronnie Van Zant, Allen Collins, Larry Junstrom, and Bob Burns in 1964, has a history of heart issues. In 2016, he had undergone emergency heart surgery. The band was also forced to postpone shows in 2019 while he had got a heart valve repaired. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021