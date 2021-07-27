Left Menu

Britney Spears' new lawyer files plea to remove her father from conservatorship

Britney Spears' new lawyer has officially filed a petition to remove the singer's father Jamie Spears from the conservatorship.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-07-2021 09:48 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 09:36 IST
Britney Spears' new lawyer files plea to remove her father from conservatorship
Britney Spears (Representative Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Britney Spears' new lawyer has officially filed a petition to remove the singer's father Jamie Spears from the conservatorship. According to Variety, Mathew Rosengart, who was appointed as Britney's attorney earlier this month, requested the Los Angeles Superior court to replace Jamie Spears with CPA Jason Rubin as conservator of Britney's estate.

In the 127-page legal document, Rosengart even mentioned several reasons as to why Jamie Spears should not be involved with his daughter's conservatorship and stated that he has "dissipated" Britney's multi-million dollar fortune. He argued that Jamie Spears has "profited handsomely" from the conservatorship, noting his $16,000-per-month compensation from his daughter's estate.

"Indeed, serious questions abound concerning Mr. Spears's potential misconduct, including conflicts of interest, conservatorship abuse, and the evident dissipation of Ms. Spears's fortune, which Mr. Spears has effectively controlled since 2008," the lawyer wrote in the legal document. For the unversed, Britney was first placed under a conservatorship, overseen in part by her father Jamie, back in 2008, following a series of public incidents and hospitalizations.

After filing the plea, Rosengart spoke to several media outlets and informed them about the latest development. "Less than two weeks ago, we pledged that after 13 years of the status quo, my firm and I would move aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to suspect and remove James P. Spears. It is now a matter of public record, and I announced to Judge Penny this afternoon that we have done so, in less than two weeks," he said.

The next hearing on the matter is scheduled to take place on September 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global
4
LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021