Harappan-era city Dholavira recognised as UNESCO World Heritage Site

Dholavira, a Harappan-era city in Gujarat, has been conferred the tag of UNESCO World Heritage Site, the organization said on Tuesday.

This is the second site to be included in the world heritage list this month after the Ramappa temple at Palampet in Telangana's Warangal.

''Dholavira: A Harappan city, in India, just inscribed on the @UNESCO #WorldHeritage List. Congratulations!'' UNESCO tweeted.

Dholavira and the Ramappa Temple were included in the list during the 44th session of the UNESCO's World Heritage Committee.

Gujarat now has four world heritage sites — Dholavira, Champaner near Pavagadh, Rani ki Vav in Patan, and the historic city of Ahmedabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was ''absolutely delighted'' by this news, noting that Dholavira was an important urban center and is one of the most important linkages with our past.

''It is a must-visit, especially for those interested in history, culture, and archaeology,'' Modi tweeted. ''I first visited Dholavira during my student days and was mesmerized by the place. As CM of Gujarat, I had the opportunity to work on aspects relating to heritage conservation and restoration in Dholavira. Our team also worked to create tourist-friendly infrastructure there,'' he said, sharing pictures of his visits to the site. This 44th session of the World Heritage Committee is being chaired from Fuzhou in China and is being held online. It started on July 16 and will end on July 31.

It combines current work and issues left outstanding since last year when the annual meeting was postponed due to COVID-19.

''It gives immense pride to share with my fellow Indians that #Dholavira is now the 40th treasure in India to be given @UNESCO's World Heritage Inscription. Another feather in India's cap as we now enter the Super-40 club for World Heritage Site inscriptions,'' Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said in a tweet. Today is a proud day for India, especially for the people of Gujarat, he said. ''Since 2014, India has added 10 new World Heritage sites - one-fourth of our total sites. This shows PM @arendramodi's steadfast commitment in promoting Indian culture, heritage, and the Indian way of life,'' Reddy tweeted.

